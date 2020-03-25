Metcalfe County crash; police say alcohol is thought to be involved

On Tuesday, Metcalfe County Sheriff Lonnie Hodges went to Cedar Hill Road after a single-vehicle crash.

The sheriff's department says the preliminary investigation indicates William Anderson was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup eastbound on Cedar Hill Road when he failed to negotiate a curve.

Anderson’s truck left the road off and struck several fence posts.

The sheriff's department says Anderson had smelled strongly of alcohol and failed a series of sobriety tests.

Anderson was arrested and later took a breath test, which the sheriff's department says he failed.

Anderson was taken to the Barren County Detention Center on the following charge:

- Operating A Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (Aggravating Circumstance) 2nd Offense