Metcalfe County educator named Administrator of the Year

A Metcalfe County educator has been named Administrator of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA).

District Instructional Coordinator Jamie Howard was presented with the award at KASA's annual leadership conference in Louisville last Wednesday. The award recognizes "outstanding leadership, significant contributions to the effectiveness of the association, and the respect they bring to themselves, their colleagues, and their profession."

“Her work was instrumental in Metcalfe County Schools being named a ‘District of Innovation,’” according to Superintendent, Dr. Benny Lile. “Jamie works closely with the leadership team at each building to ensure resources are available and decisions are being made that benefit all students.”

Kim Coleman, a guidance counselor at Metcalfe County Elementary, echoed that sentiment. “Her goal is to aide and support all staff so that the students of Metcalfe county have every opportunity available to them in order to prepare them for whatever awaits them after graduation.”

Howard has been in the Metcalfe County district for more than 20 years. She has served as a teacher, counselor, principal, and is in her current role as instructional coordinator.

The Kentucky Association of School Administrators is the largest school administrators’ group in Kentucky, representing more than 3,100 education leaders from across the commonwealth.