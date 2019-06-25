Metcalfe County fatal accident

A woman was killed Monday afternoon after a two vehicle collision in Metcalfe County.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office said that Kendra N. Moore was driving a 1996 Pontiac Sunfire westbound on KY 90 and was traveling too fast for road conditions. They said she lost control of her car and crossed the center divider line into the eastbound lane, hitting a 2016 Dodge pickup driven by Bryan K. Hale. Moore was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from her vehicle.

Moore was transported to TJ Samson Hospital in Glasgow, KY where she was pronounced dead. Hale refused treatment at the scene.