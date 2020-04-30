Metcalfe County injury crash

On Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 5:00 pm, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office was called to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68 near Edmonton.

Deputies say 20-year-old James Armstrong was driving a Jeep Cherokee. 19-year-old Aleigha Lucas and an infant boy were passengers in the Jeep. 19-year-old Richard Armstrong was driving a Honda CRV westbound on US 68 with 29-year-old Michelle Erwin and a female juvenile as passengers.

Deputies say as the two vehicles came to a straight section of the road, both crossed the center divider line, partially into each opposing lane before crashing in the center of the road.

Both drivers, and Lucas, were extracted via mechanical means and taken to T.J. Samson Hospital and later transferred to Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. The remaining passengers in both vehicles were taken to T.J. Samson Hospital where they were treated and released.

Seatbelts were used at the time of the crash which remains under investigation.