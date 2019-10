A Metcalfe County man is arrested for Unlawful Imprisonment.

Sheriff Lonnie Hodges says Mack Webb had several warrants out for his arrest.

Sheriff Hodges arrested Webb at a residence on Walker Road in Summer Shade Monday afternoon, he discovered Webb was also holding a woman there against her will. Hodges said Webb had also assaulted the woman.

Webb is in the Barren County Jail on numerous charges including two counts of assault and unlawful imprisonment.