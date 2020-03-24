Metcalfe County man arrested on multiple charges after being accused of giving officers a false name

On March 23, 2020 a Metcalfe County sheriff's deputy went to Iron Mountain Road in the Center community in reference to a dispute between neighbors over a dog.

The deputy contacted the dog's owner, Dakota Jackson. Police say Jackson identified himself by using a different name.

The deputy confirmed that Jackson was entered as a wanted person in two different court systems. Jackson was arrested and taken to the Barren County Detention Center on the following charges:

• Warrant - Probation Violation (For Felony Offense) Simpson Circuit

Court

• Warrant - Probation Violation (For Felony Offense) Barren Circuit Court

• Warrant - Probation Violation (For Felony Offense) Barren Circuit Court

• Warrant - Theft By Unlawful Taking Under $500 (Barren District Court)

• Giving Peace Officer False Identifying Information