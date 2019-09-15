Metcalfe County man charged with DUI; hit multiple objects before being arrested

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -- A Metcalfe County man has been charged with DUI Sunday morning.
Metcalfe County Police say Michael Haddix was driving at excessive speeds when he lost control of his vehicle, striking a road sign then travelling through two fence rows before finally hitting a storm cellar.
Haddix was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collison.
Haddix's charges include:
• Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, 1st Offense
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation
Haddix was taken to the Barren County Jail.