Metcalfe County man charged with DUI; hit multiple objects before being arrested

A Metcalfe County man has been charged with DUI Sunday morning.

Metcalfe County Police say Michael Haddix was driving at excessive speeds when he lost control of his vehicle, striking a road sign then travelling through two fence rows before finally hitting a storm cellar.

Haddix was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collison.

Haddix's charges include:

• Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, 1st Offense

• Failure to Produce Insurance Card

• Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation

Haddix was taken to the Barren County Jail.