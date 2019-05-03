Metcalfe County man jailed on assault charge

Metcalfe County Sheriff's Deputies were called to an assault complaint on Randolph Summer Shade Road at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday May 1.

They determined Daniel Billingsley (35) and James Coffey (51), both of Summer Shade, had been involved in a physical altercation at the residence.

Coffey was taken to TJ Samson Community Hospital for his injuries and trauma to his head. He was later transferred to Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville due to the extent of the injuries he sustained from the altercation.

Two days later, at 12:25 p.m. Friday May 3, police arrested Billingsley for 2nd Degree Assault and put him in the Barren County Detention Center.

