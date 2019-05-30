Metcalfe County man sentenced on murder charge

A man who pleaded guilty to murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence in Metcalfe County is now sentenced on all three charges.

According to the Commonwealth's Attorney, Bobbie Lawson was sentenced to 20 years on the murder charge, five years on the tampering charge, and 12 months for abuse of a corpse. The sentences will run at the same time.

Police say Lawson and Bobby Hubert shared the home they lived in when they became involved in an argument that lead to Hubert being shot.

