Metcalfe County providing meals and tutoring for students for the next three weeks

Metcalfe County Schools will be providing food services for all students over the next three weeks.

They currently have plans to deliver breakfast and lunch meals to students' homes.

If your child is normally a car rider and you would like for meals to be brought to your home, they are asking for you to call your child's school to "opt-in."

If your child is a bus rider and you prefer for your child to not take part, please call your child's school to "opt-out."

If you have children at multiple schools, one phone call will suffice.

In addition to meal delivery, meals will be available for pickup at Metcalfe County Middle School, Summer Shade Volunteer Fire Department, Sulphur Well Volunteer Fire Department and Cindy’s Center Grill.

Pickups will be available from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and home deliveries will be made between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

In addition to meals being provided, Metcalfe County Schools will have tutors available at the meal pickup locations to help any students.

Tutors will be available at the pickup locations from Monday through Wednesday only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can contact Metcalfe County Elementary School at 270-432-2051, Metcalfe County Middle School at 270-432-3359, and Metcalfe County HIgh School at 270-432-2481.