Metcalfe County sheriff's deputy honored as his name is added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

On May 13, 2019, Metcalfe County Deputy Sheriff Albert Johnson Franklin will be honored as his name is added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington DC. Deputy Franklin was killed in the line of duty in Edmonton on October 27, 1913.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff's Department says Deputy Franklin was attempting the arrest of two brothers at the Shirley Hotel when a friend of the two suspects shot the deputy. On November 1, 1913, Deputy Franklin died as a results of the wounds. He was 41 years old.

The suspects were later tried and acquitted on murder charges.

Deputy Franklin’s descendants, retired Metcalfe County Sheriff Rondal Shirley, and current Metcalfe County Sheriff Ricky Brooks worked to get Deputy Franklin's name placed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

