Multiple people injured in Metcalfe County single vehicle accident

Kentucky State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that left multiple people injured.

The accident occurred on June 9 at approximately 3:48 p.m four miles east of Edmonton on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway.

Terry Taylor, age 59 of Campbellsville was operating a Ford Church van, east bound on the Cumberland Parkway when a back tire blew out. Taylor lost control of the vehicle causing the vehicle to exit the roadway overturning several times. Six occupants were transported by EMS to TJ Sampson in Glasgow and one by private vehicle.

Metcalfe County Fire and EMS also assisted Kentucky State Police in the accident.