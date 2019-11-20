Metcalfe County teacher to decorate White House for a second time

One Metcalfe County kindergarten teacher is taking a festive short trip to Washington D.C for a second time.

Jay White is a teacher at Metcalfe County Elementary School and he has been through this trip before where he will help decorate the White House for Christmas.

White will be heading to Washington on Thanksgiving Day.

White told 13 News that last year, the theme was chosen by the First Lady, and it was a patriotic theme.

This year's theme has not yet been announced.

“To decorate the White House was a dream come true," White said. "It was one of those once in a lifetime things but, in my case, it is going to happen twice!”