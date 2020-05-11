Metcalfe County tennis player working as CNA at Health Care Center

When Konnor Gallagher isn't dominating the tennis courts, she's helping care for residents of the Metcalfe Health Care Center.

Gallagher, a senior at Metcalfe County High School, has been working as a certified nursing assistant at the local health care center since July of 2019. As a CNA, Gallagher makes sure her residents are taken care of and assists nurses in certain situations.

"I want to be there for my residents during this time when they can't see their families," Gallagher said. "I love all my residents."

Gallagher's mother is the admission coordinator and social worker for the health care center. Gallagher said growing up around the center helped influence her to become a CNA.

"When I got older, I kind of saw what all the CNA's did and I just knew my heart was there for the job," Gallagher said.

Gallagher has always viewed herself as someone who wants to help others and that mindset has played a part in her desire to pursue a career in nursing.

"Knowing that I can be there during hard times and take care of residents for family members that can't take care of their loved ones anymore -- I've just grown up around it; that's all I know," Gallagher said.

During her time as a CNA, Gallager has had to balance work with school and athletics. She said having to learn how to juggle school while playing multiple sports at a young age has helped her current schedule.

"I've always been a busy child," Gallagher said.

Since the spring sport season was canceled for Gallagher's senior year, she has put in more time at the health care center. Usually, during the tennis season, Gallagher cuts down on her work hours. However, she is currently putting in about 30 hours each week at the health care center.

"I don't really like having free time. I like to be doing something all the time," Gallagher said. "That's why I'm working so much."

Gallagher will be attending Lindsey Wilson College in the fall where she will be pursuing a nursing degree while also playing tennis.