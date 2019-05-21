Metcalfe County traffic stop leads to arrests

A traffic stop in Metcalfe County leads to two arrests on multiple charges.

According to the Metcalfe County Sheriff's Department, a pickup was stopped for multiple equipment violations on Bill Pedigo Road in the Sulphur Well community.

Officials say the driver, 46-year-old Kenneth Chapman, of Bowling Green, was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.

The passenger, 46-year-old, Mark Jessee, of Glasgow, consented to a search and officers found several items of drug paraphernalia and an

un-prescribed controlled substance.

Chapman was charged with rear license plate not illuminated, no tail lamps, DUI 3rd Offense (Aggravated Circumstance), driving DUI suspended license 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of open alcoholic beverage Container in Motor Vehicle.

Jessee was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.