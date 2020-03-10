Meth, marijuana, guns seized from Leitchfield auto parts store

On Monday, March 9, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, Leitchfield Police Department and Kentucky State Police conducted a search warrant at an auto parts business.

While executing the warrant at Loflin's Auto Parts and Repair Center on West White Oak Street, police seized meth, marijuana, guns, drug paraphernalia, guns and cash.

Two people were arrested as a result of the search warrant.

54-year-old Roney (Jay) Loflin, of Leitchfield, was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree – Drug Unspecified, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree – Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

21-year-old Carissa F. Hafford, also of Leitchfield, was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

A second search warrant was conducted on a property located on Bloomington Road.

Additional charges are pending.