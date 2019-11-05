Michael Adams elected as Kentucky Secretary of State

Republican attorney and former elections board member Michael Adams has been elected as Kentucky's next secretary of state.

Adams played up his conservative connections and expertise in election law to overcome the more well-known candidate, former Miss America Heather French Henry. Although Henry ran on the Democratic ticket, she called herself a nonpartisan candidate.

Adams called himself the only conservative and took a hard line on issues that included requiring photo identification to vote, cleaning up the voter rolls, keeping primaries closed and offering ballots in English only.

He will succeed Democrat Allison Lundergan Grimes, who is in her second term and could not run again due to term limits.

