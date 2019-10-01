Michael Adams wants to restore accountability to KY Secretary of State's Office

Michael Adams is the GOP candidate for Kentucky Secretary of State from McCracken county. He earned his law degree from Harvard University and has been an attorney for Vice-President Mike Pence. He is a nationally recognized election law attorney who has served on the Kentucky Board of Elections, and says he wants to restore accountability to the Secretary of State's Office.

"Specifically I want to clean up the corruption in that office," says Adams. "I'm the only candidate who's talking about all the civil and criminal investigations of the incumbent secretary of state and her staff. The most important thing our next occupant of this office can do is clean up that mess."

And he says the biggest policy issue he and his opponent, democrat Heather French Henry disagree on, is needing a photo ID to vote.

"Most people think that we already need a photo ID to vote in Kentucky elections. But as a matter of fact the law does not require that. A poll worker is required to ask for a photo ID, but doesn't have to. Even if she does ask, the voter doesn't have to provide one. It's a big loophole in our state. Other states around us,our neighboring states have photo ID requirements; states around the country; red states blue states have photo ID requirements."

