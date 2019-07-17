Michael Birge Fundraiser

Michael Birge was a family man, a loving husband and...

"He was just an absolutely great person to know," said family friend, Jared Sullivan.

A testament shown in full display as members of the community came together to remember him and support his family.

Joel Steele, owner of The Flip'n Axe, put together a fundraiser on behalf of the Birge family.

"I would really hate for something to happen like this to my family, to tear it upside down and nobody reach out and help out," said Steele.

Generous donations from members of the community made this event possible.

"Lady Bug food truck gave 25-percent of her proceeds today to the family, 105.3 the point donated a bunch of Nashville Shores and different things to help out. Liberty imaging donated all the shirts, we did a pre-order and we sold over 100 shirts at $20 a shirt and 100-percent of that is going to the family," said Steele.

"Mike was the kind of friend that everybody would want. And he was the kind of guy that if you had the chance to know him, or be around him, he was the kind of person that no matter the situation you always wanted him around." said Sullivan.

Gone, but forever in the hearts of those who loved him.

"I'm sure right now he's looking down saying wow, wow," said Sullivan.