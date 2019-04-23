Michigan father accused of shooting 2-year-old son in the face with a shotgun

A judge set the bond of a man accused of intentionally shooting his 2-year-old son in the face at $10 million.

Source Blackman-Leoni Township

Magistrate Judge Fred Bishop formally charged 32-year-old Michael Glance on Thursday, April 18 with several felonies including assault with intent to murder, WILX reports.

According to police, Glance got into an argument with the boy's mother, Nicole McCarthy, at his home on Tuesday, April 16.

Glance held a pistol to his son's head and pulled the trigger, but the weapon did not fire, according to Jackson County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kati Rezmierski.

McCarthy grabbed the boy and ran to the car to try to leave when Glance came out of the house with a shotgun, Rezmierski said.

“He pointed the shotgun at the same 2-year-old son of his that was strapped defenseless in the back seat of the car,” Rezmierski said.

"He pointed it at him and blew off half of his face," she said.

Glance then tried to chase the boy's mother, trying to fire the malfunctioning pistol before leaving the scene, Rezmierski said.

The boy is in critical condition at C.S. Mott's Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Glance was arrested shortly after the shooting. He faces up to life in prison if convicted on the assault with intent to murder charge.

