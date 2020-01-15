Middle Tennessee human trafficking ring arrests nearly a dozen men

A two-day undercover operation by Special Agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and detectives with the Spring Hill Police Department has resulted in the arrest of several men, including three who are charged with solicitation of a minor. One of those arrested with that charge is a man from Tompkinsville, Ky.

Over a two-day period beginning January 9, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Spring Hill, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to commercial sex.

The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors and adults.

As a result of the operation, detectives and Agents arrested 11 men and booked them into the Maury County Jail:

*Schelton Guffey, DOB 07/13/1992, Tompkinsville: Solicitation of a Minor, Simple Possession of Schedule II

*Naveen Mogili, DOB 06/17/1984, Franklin, Tn.: Solicitation of a Minor

*Adam Weber, DOB 11/21/1983, Franklin, Tn.: Solicitation of a Minor

*Jordan Millican, DOB 11/12/1991, McMinnville, Tn.: Patronizing Prostitution

*Opey McGee, DOB 09/28/1980, Nashville: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

*Daniel Crutcher, DOB 04/28/2000, Unionville, Tn.: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

*Raymond Adamson, DOB 03/05/1974, Culleoka, Tn.: Patronizing Prostitution

*James Talley, DOB 04/01/1983, Pulaski, Tn.: Patronizing Prostitution

*Thomas Davis, DOB 03/19/1947, Columbia, Tn.: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

*Mentor Ahmeti, DOB 03/28/1989, Mt. Juliet, Tn.: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

*Avery Whitehead, DOB 06/06/1986, Antioch, Tn.: Patronizing Prostitution (via citation)

Those participating in the operation included the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper.