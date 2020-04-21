Middlesboro man cited after Sunday crash in Metcalfe County

A Middlesboro man was cited after a crash Sunday near Wisdom.

Around 5 p.m., the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle collision on US 68.

MCSO said a preliminary investigation indicated that Timothy E. Martin was driving westbound on US 68 in a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser when he failed to negotiate a curve. Martin’s vehicle then exited the roadway off the westbound shoulder and struck several trees, coming to final rest out of the roadway against the trees.

Martin was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital via Barren-Metcalfe EMS where he was treated for his injuries, and later released.

MCSO said Martin exhibited several signs that he was under the influence at the time of the collision. Martin received a citation in lieu of arrest due to his injuries for the following offense:

· Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs (Aggravating Circumstances) 1st Offense