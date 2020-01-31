Mike Murphy awarded the Herb Smith Lifetime Achievement Award

The Bowling green Chamber of Commerce celebrated the success of 2019 at its 85th Annual Dinner.

During the dinner, Ron Bunch and 2019 Chairman of the Board Steve Davis presented the Herb Smith Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Chamber established the award in 2011 to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to South Central Kentucky's economy and who exemplify the Chamber's core values.

"We were very pleased and excited to be able to honor Mike and it is our top award," said Ron Bunch, CEO and President of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. "It is not an award we give out every year we give it out when we feel like we have someone worthy of a Lifetime Achievement Award. Mike certainly filled that category well for us."

Mike Murphy said Herb Smith was the type of man who would give you the shirt off his back and to get this award named after a man like that meant a lot.

"The recipients of the past are all people that I've known and grown up with and I really feel like that I wasn't in the same level of these folks but I certainly appreciate being recognized," said Mike Murphy, Co-Owner and CEO of the Murphy Construction Group.

Mike has been involved with the chamber for over 40 years, but also makes it a priority to give back to the community

"He was a small business person of the year. He's been our board of directors and chairman of the board, he has also served as chairman of the board of our economic development authority," added Bunch. "Mike still serves on that board."

Murphy said that he won't just accept this award alone, it goes to everyone who's there behind him at the chamber as well.

"The only way I accept this is if I can add beside my name, all the chamber partners because it is nothing that I did, it is what we all did together," added Murphy.

The Lifetime Achievement Award honors individuals whose support and guidance significantly impact business growth in South Central Kentucky.