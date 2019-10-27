Mild Monday Ahead

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, October 27, 2019

We ended the weekend completely different from how it started. Sunday was much more sunny and warm. Heading into the overnight hours some fog will develop especially in the lower lying areas. We stay dry and mild for a couple days before our next rain maker moves in. Our first round of rain moves in overnight Tuesday into mainly Wednesday with rain continueing into your Halloween forecast. As it moves on out into the first day of November, much cooler air rides in with night time lows below freezing. We could see our first hard freeze of the season, so get your none hardy plants indoors before the end of the week!

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Areas of fog

Low 45, winds CALM

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, a Bit Warmer

High 71, Low 49, winds SW-3

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, a Bit Warmer, Late night rain

High 73, Low 53, winds SW-3

