Mild Thursday, then Comes a Cold Shot!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Clouds rolled in late Wednesday and they may hang around into Thursday morning as a system passes by to our south. Expect some sun to reappear Thursday afternoon, with highs warming back into the 60s. A weak cold front slides through Thursday night with not much more than some clouds. We catch a quick shot of chilly air Friday before readings rebound this weekend. Another dry weekend looks to be followed by yet another wet beginning to another week on Monday. Shower chances run high into Tuesday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: AM Clouds, then Mostly Sunny, Mild

High 63, Low 36, winds SW-6

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Colder

High 49, Low 26, winds NW-16

SATURDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 55, Low 33, winds E-5