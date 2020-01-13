Mild, but Unsettled this Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Monday, January 13, 2020

The National Weather Service has been surveying damage from storms on Saturday and have so far found two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Christian County. One northwest of Pembroke with winds up to 100 mph and one southeast of Hopkinsville with winds up to 95 mph.

Patchy fog has developed early this Monday in areas across South Central Ky. Otherwise, expect Mostly Cloudy and mild conditions throughout most of today. Highs will climb into the mid 50 with lows tonight in the mid 40s. Rain will move in late past midnight with scattered showers over night into early Tuesday. Wednesday looks unsettled, as well, before dry conditions return by Thursday. Temperatures looks to stay unseasonably mild until late in the weekend.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MONDAY: Fog Early, Becoming Mostly Cloudy, Warmer

High 56, winds SE-4

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Late

Low 46, winds SE-5

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers Early Then Partly Sunny

High 65, Low 48, winds W-7

