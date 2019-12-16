Military academies probe possible 'white power' sign at game

The U.S. Military Academy and Naval Academy have launched separate investigations into possible “white power” hand gestures flashed by a few students at the Army-Navy football game.

Public affairs officers at both academies said via email Sunday that officers have been appointed to conduct internal investigations and determine if disciplinary action is needed.

Several West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipmen in the stands appeared to display the hand signal during an ESPN broadcast segment Saturday. The gesture is similar to the “OK” hand sign. U.S. Coast Guard leaders reprimanded an officer who used a similar hand sign during a television broadcast last year.