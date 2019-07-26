Millions could qualify for compensation in Equifax settlement

Equifax is settlling over the largest data breach in U.S. history.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear was one of many state attorneys general involved with the settlement.

The hack affected about 147 million Americans, compromising their personal and financial information. Those affected now qualify for free credit monitoring for the next ten years.

Those who already have credit monitoring could be eligible for $125, and those who spent time and money over the breach could be eligible for up to $20,000 in compensation.

You can check your eligibility or file a claim at EquifaxBreachSettlement.com. All claims must be filed by January 22 of 2020.