Minnesota man buried in school bus inspired casket

A Minnesota man, who drove a school bus for 55 years, was laid to rest in a custom school bus inspired casket.

A local funeral home owner gave him the casket to repay his kindness to his family.

Glen Davis was alive to see the casket and it brought him to tears.

He joked about it saying, “All it’s missing is an emergency door.”

His funeral will be held Friday at a Catholic church where he volunteered for years.

In August, a Tennessee man named David Wright was also laid to rest in a school bus styled casket.

