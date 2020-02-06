Minter Bill to Honor Women Veterans Passes House Committee Unanimously

A new bill introduced by State Rep. Patti Minter to create Women Veterans’ Day in Kentucky received a unanimous vote Thursday in the House State Government Committee.

“I am honored to sponsor this bill, and I’m grateful to my colleagues in both parties for moving this bill forward with unanimous approval,” State Rep. Minter said. “Women serve our country honorably, and they deserve a special day for us to recognize their courage as well as the challenges they face.”

Minter presented the bill before the committee with Lt. Col. April Brown, Program Coordinator for Veteran Employment Training and Support at the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, and Staff Sgt. Candace Bradley, Women Veterans Program Coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs.

House Bill 318, would designate June 12 as Women Veterans’ Day in Kentucky. This special recognition is intended to highlight the contributions of women veterans and the specific challenges they continue to face.

Across the U.S., women veterans continue to experience the fastest-growing rate of homelessness among all veterans. A U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development report from 2017 showed that the homelessness rate increased among women veterans by 7 percent in the previous year, compared to 1 percent for their male counterparts.

Many women veterans also face lasting trauma from continued high rates of sexual violence in the armed forces. Studies have shown that one in four women in the military experience sexual assault or harassment during their service, creating physical and mental health problems that persist after their service has ended.

Women are the fastest-growing group of veterans in the US, with 25,000 women veterans in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs.

