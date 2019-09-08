MISSING: Ladonna Hooten was last seen on September 3

Ladonna Hooten (also known by Ladonna Camp) hasn't been seen or heard from since September 3rd. Ladonna was last seen in the Bowling Green area.

Ladonna is 5'2" with brown hair and brown eyes. She has an upper lip piercing, and a tattoo on her foot of a four leaf clover.

Ladonna also suffers from seizures due to epilepsy.

Ladonna's sister Kristen Finn contacted 13 News and told us that her sister was in an abusive relationship and fears that her abuser has taken away Ladonna's ability to reach out to police or family for help.

If you have any information about Ladonna's whereabouts please contact the Bowling Green Police Department at (270)-393-4244.