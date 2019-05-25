Missing 7-year-old with autism found deceased in Henry County pond

Kentucky State Police said a missing seven-year-old boy was found early Saturday morning in a pond near his home.

According to KSP, on Friday at 9:51 p.m., officers received a call of a missing seven-year-old male with autism, who’d gone missing from his home in Eminence, Ky.

The search for the boy lasted roughly five hours, before he was found in a pond near his home around 3:39 a.m.. Officials say he was located by the Louisville Metro Dive Team.

“It is a sad and terrible outcome to lose this young man,” KSP Post 5 spokesman Trooper Steven Dykes said. "We are truly thankful and appreciative to all of the different agencies that assisted the Kentucky State Police in searching for him. It is certainly not the outcome we ever hope to have, but we can be certain that by joined efforts, every effort was made to find him when every moment counts. Please keep this young man, his family and all those that assisted in the search for him in your thoughts and prayers.”

He was pronounced dead at 4:15 a.m., and an autopsy will be conducted Saturday in Jefferson County.