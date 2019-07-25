Missing Glasgow girl found

Miracle Delaney
By  | 
Updated: Thu 7:16 PM, Jul 25, 2019

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Barren County Sheriff's Office reported that 14-year-old Miracle Delaney was missing from the Spectrum Care Academy on North Jackson Highway at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

At 6:20 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office said Miracle had been located.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus