Logan Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen

The Logan County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager that is said to have left the area of Stephanie Rd. Monday night.

Emily Sadler, 13, was last seen wearing black shorts and a black top. According to authorities she has shoulder length blonde hair, blue eyes, and is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 105 lbs.

If you have any information about her whereabouts or any information that may help locate her, please contact Logan County Central Dispatch at 270-726-4911.