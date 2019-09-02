Missing boat passenger in Calloway County

A search is underway in Calloway County for a missing boat passenger, officials said.

Authorities say on September 1, 22-year-old Samantha Brooke Ratledge of Scott County was a passenger in a pontoon boat. The boat was heading south on Kentucky Lake near mile marker 48 out from Paradise Resort.

Officials say witnesses say Ratledge got out of her seat and crossed the safety rail on the front of the vessel while still in motion and fell overboard.

The vessel stopped but Ratledge has not been found.

Authorities said they responded to the scene and arrested James Nance and charged him with a BUI.

Crews have yet to find Ratledge on day two of searching.