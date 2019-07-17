Missing teenager in Edmonson County

Monday evening, Zachery Shepard (16) of Brownville, was classified as a Missing Person by the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say that Shepard is a white male, approximately 5 foot 5 inches, 120 pounds with green eyes and blonde/brown hair.

Shepard was last reported seen wearing a gray shirt and light-colored blue jean shorts and possibly riding a bicycle, chrome in color.

If seen, contact Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-597-2157 or Edmonson County Dispatch at 270-597-2729.