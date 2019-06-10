Missing man in Metcalfe County

Officials in Metcalfe County are requesting the public's help finding a 41-year-old man.

Authorities say Adam McCoy left his home on Glen Shaw Road and drove his 1984 blue and gray GMC pick-up truck with Kentucky license plate, 251YZC.

Police say McCoy has not contacted any family members since he left and his destination is unknown.

Officials describe McCoy as a man, 6'0 feet tall, weighing 190lbs and is medium build.

They also say he has green eyes and brown/partially bald hair, has a tattoo of a Confederate flag and an eagle on his right shoulder.

Authorities ask anyone who may have information on McCoy's whereabouts to contact the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office at

(270) 432-3041 or Kentucky State Police in Columbia at

(270) 384-4796.

