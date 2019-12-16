Missing man's body recovered from Kentucky lake

Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the death of a missing man whose body was recovered from a lake.

Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks confirmed a 66-year-old man's body was pulled from Lake Cumberland, near Monticello, at about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. The man's name wasn't publicly released.

Hicks told a television station that the victim owned a private dock on the lake and was last seen heading to adjust it that evening. The news outlet says that when he wasn't heard from for several hours, someone who knew him contacted police and reported him missing.

The body is being sent to a medical examiner's office in Frankfort to determine the cause of death.