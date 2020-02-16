Mississippi braces for near-record flooding

Authorities in Mississippi are bracing for the possibility of catastrophic flooding around the state capital of Jackson as water levels rise precipitously in a river swollen by days of torrential rain.

Barbara Beavers marks a pole used to measure the flooding on her street, as her granddaughter McRee Raggio, 7, checks to make sure the measuring is accurate in northeast Jackson, Miss., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday to amass the resources necessary to cope with the cresting of the Pearl River, which runs in the area around Jackson.

The river is expected to crest at 38 feet Sunday evening.

A mandatory evacuation was in place for affected areas. Parts of Jackson and suburban Ridgeland were under evacuation orders.

Reeves said Saturday that more than 2,400 homes and other structures in and near Jackson could be inundated.

