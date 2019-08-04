Mitch McConnell recovering at home from fractured shoulder

David Popp, Communications Director for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), issued the following statement Sunday regarding Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:

“This morning, Leader McConnell tripped at home on his outside patio and suffered a fractured shoulder. He has been treated, released, and is working from home in Louisville.

“This afternoon he contacted Senators Cornyn and Portman to express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend.

“The Leader will continue to work from home.”

There is no other information available at this time.