The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a mobile work zone will affect traffic near the McLean-Daviess County line along U.S. 431.

Contractors are working to upgrade a guardrail along a ten-mile stretch leading to Owensboro.

Motorists should expect lane restrictions throughout the next two weeks. The exact location of lane closures will vary as workers focus on different sections of the guardrail.

KTC expects crews will wrap up the project by November 1.