Police: Mom drove with children in swimming pool on car roof

A Dixon mom is in custody after police say she had her two children ride on the top of her car to hold down an inflatable swimming pool.

Officers received a complaint from a concerned citizen that a car was driving with children inside of a pool on the roof of the vehicle just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. That’s when Dixon police began to search the area and saw a white Audi driving westbound on Illinois Route 2.

Officers said they pulled the car over and learned that 49-year-old Jennifer Janus Yeager drove into town to inflate the pool at a friend’s house, then had her two daughters ride inside the empty pool to hold it down on their drive home.

Yeager is charged with two counts of endangering the health or life of a child, two counts of reckless conduct and failure to secure a passenger of the age of 8 and under the age of 16.

Yeager was released from the Dixon Police Department after posting bond.

