Mom who was hospitalized with coronavirus finally gets to meet newborn

NEW YORK (CNN) - What’s the first thing a new mom wants to do after giving birth? Spend time with her baby, of course.

A mother in New York City had to wait weeks for that special time with her newborn.

She had been hospitalized for coronavirus and doctors had to perform an emergency C-section.

Isabella Michelle, who was born 25 long days ago, recently made her debut to the world and to her mom, Iris Nolasco.

“Yes, you hear mommy. You’re so pretty,” Nolasco said.

She is born into a world that is just now trying to find a path forward.

President Donald Trump and Governor Andrew Cuomo talked about a system that would have states like New York control their own testing for coronavirus with help from the feds in obtaining supplies from China and other countries.

“States cannot do international supply chains. I guess they could, but not in this timeframe and that’s not what we do.” Cuomo said.

“I’m proud of the relationship my administration has forged with New York, and I can say very honestly with New York state in New York City, they’ve been terrific to work with,” Trump said.

There is still much work left to do, but mother and child have done their part.

They got to go home together, and Nolasco now plans to spend as much time with her new baby as possible.

