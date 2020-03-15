Monday Looks Mostly Dry

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, March 15, 2020

Sunday we stayed dry much but on a cool note as highs only climbed into the mid 40's. We're dry through Monday midday as a slight chance for showers move through late in the evening. The pattern becomes unsettled starting Tuesday, with shower and thunderstorm chances on the board through next Friday. We will see a warming trend, as highs climb through the 60s into the 70s next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Chilly

Low 37, winds NE-3

MONDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Warmer, Lt. Rain Late

High 56, Low 46, winds SW-4

TUESDAY: Early Rain Then Mostly Cloudy

High 62, Low 48, winds N-4

