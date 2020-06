BGMU electric line crews will be working at the Cave Mill Road/

Scottsville Road intersection Monday, June 8 starting at 9 pm.

Work is anticipated to be completed by 3 am Tuesday, June 9.

Cave Mill Road will not be closed, but motorists should expect to experience slight delays during the rolling roadblock.

Please be careful when traveling in this area. As always, crews will complete work in the shortest time frame possible.