Monday, the GRDHD reports 1 death and 6 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

Monday, the Green River District Health Department Reports 1 death and 6 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

3 in Daviess County

3 in Ohio County

The COVID-19 related death was a Henderson County resident.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 521.

Twenty-five people in the district are currently hospitalized.

Of the 521 confirmed cases in the district, 62 (12%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 314 (60%).

As of May 9, 2020, the state of Kentucky was reporting 6,440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 304 statewide deaths.

GRDHD will offer Curbside Testing at our clinic sites next week.

To schedule an appointment, visit the GRDHD website, healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.

On May 12, testing will be available at our health centers in McLean and Ohio Counties.

On May 13, testing will be available in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union, and Webster Counties.

Testing times are available from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. You must be pre-registered to be tested.

Testing is free of charge and open to Kentucky residents.

If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider.

“We are happy to have been given the opportunity to help expand testing resources in our community. This is just one more piece to fulfilling our testing needs. We are thankful of all the help and support we get from our partners in the health care sector who are also continuing to provide COVID-19 testing for our community as well” said Clay Horton, Public Health Director. “The next several weeks as we continue on our phased reopening of business it is absolutely critical everyone is vigilant in protecting themselves and each other from the spread of COVID-19.”