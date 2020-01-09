Monroe Co. woman allegedly stabs boyfriend to death

Police say a Monroe County man has been fatally stabbed by his girlfriend.

On January 9, the Tompkinsville Police Department received a call from the Monroe County 911 Center close to 3 a.m. of an alleged stabbing that happened during a domestic dispute at West Carmen Street.

When Officer Ricky Shirley arrived on scene, he found 64-year-old Murrel Pruitt, of Tompkinsville, lying on the floor of the living room area with several apparent stab wounds. Pruitt was later pronounced dead by the Monroe County Coroner.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that his girlfriend, 56-year-old Joanne Tooley, was the perpetrator.

Tooley was taken into custody by the Tompkinsville Police Department and charged with Murder (Domestic Violence).

She is now in the Barren County Detention Center.