Monroe County Health Department investigating first case of COVID-19 in the county

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating its first case of COVID-19 in the county.

Health officials are working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) to identify and contact all those who may have been exposed to the infected person.

These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. Jill Ford, Health Department Director, says, “While this is the first case that has been reported in Monroe County, we have been expecting and have been preparing for this news. Our citizens continue to be our best asset in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We urge everyone to comply with the prevention recommendations that have been set forth by Governor Beshear. Right now, staying healthy at home is one of the most important tools we have in the fight against COVID-19; by staying at home, we are able to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.”

The health department recommends to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Practice social distancing by putting distance between yourself and other people. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using an EPA-registered household disinfectant.