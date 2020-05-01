Monroe County Health Department reports six cases of COVID-19, three recovered

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating its sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Monroe County. Three of Monroe County’s confirmed cases have recovered. Health officials are working closely with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) to trace the recent history of the patient in an effort to identify and contact all those who may have been exposed to the virus. These individuals will be advised to monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“We all play a part in stopping the spread of COVID-19. It is imperative that we remain healthy at home, avoid crowds, wash our hands, and practice physical social distancing – keeping a distance of at least 6 feet or more away from others”, said Jill Ford, Public Health Director. “As the Governor’s “Healthy at Work” initiative begins to be phased in over the next several weeks, it is crucial that we be even more vigilant in our efforts, we can’t let our guard down”.

The health department wants to reinforce this guidance with the community:

•Stay home, avoid crowds and social distance.

•Avoid close contact with people who are sick (fever, cough, sneeze, and difficulty breathing) and stay home when you are sick.

•To avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others.

•Wear a cloth face cover when you have to go out in public.

•Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

•Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, or cough into your elbow.

•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using an EPA-registered disinfectant spray or wipe.

•Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

•If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

•Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Those individuals should be extra vigilant and stay home.

For up-to-date information, visit KYCOVID19.ky.gov

and cdc.gov/coronavirus Kentuckians can also call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725