The Monroe County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect believed to have been involved in an attempted burglary in the Gumm Tree/Flippin area.

The suspect is described as a white man around 5'6" tall with brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a green reflective jacket and blue jeans.

The suspect was last seen on KY-100 near HWY 249.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff's office immediately at (270) 487-6622.